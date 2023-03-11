Ryan Adams is Headed to The Ryman this Summer

Ryan Adams will perform in Nashville this summer for two nights.

On July 25-26, Adams will take the stage at The Ryman with special guests The Cardinals featuring Brad Pemberton, Chris Stills, Daniel Clark, and Don Was.

Ryan’s 2001 major label debut Gold, which has sold nearly a million copies worldwide to date and features “When Stars Go Blue,” quoted in Stephen King’s Lisey’s Story and widely known as “that Tim McGraw song the kid did on American Idol” or “the song the Corrs did with Bono”; and his 2000 solo debut Heartbreaker, released on Bloodshot Records and including “My Winding Wheel,” Oh My Sweet Carolina” (featuring Emmylou Harris) and “Come Pick Me Up.”

