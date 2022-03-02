RxThat is Innovation Center Start-Up That Lowers Prescription Drug Cost

You’ve heard of SingleCare and GoodRx, but perhaps you have not heard of RxThat. It is one of the start-ups that have set up shop in the new Franklin Innovation Center that is housed in the Flemming-Farah Mansion (now called the Lehew Mansion) on the campus of the former O’More College of Design. The co-working space was designed to help spur on local entrepreneurship as part of a partnership between Williamson Inc. and the Heritage Foundation which owns the property.

RXThat is the brainchild of Brian N. Cunningham, MD, a serial entrepreneur, consultant, venture capitalist and healthcare company operator. He has spent more than 20 years creating companies that have transformed healthcare delivery. He received his medical degree from Northeastern Ohio University College of Medicine in 2001 and followed that with a research fellowship at Cleveland Clinic Foundation. Since 2004, he has been involved in the development of biomedical and biopharmaceutical ventures through Bay City Capital, the Pritzker Organization and L.E.K. Consulting.

The company was created to help patients make informed decisions about their prescriptions, and to help both physicians and pharmacies streamline their practices. Like their competitors, RxThat provides discounts on prescription drugs for patients, but it also provides prescription drug information, offers less expensive generic substitutions, keeps track of refills, and suggests to patients the best places to go to get the best deals on their prescription drugs. By providing this additional information, patients are better informed about what they are taking, where to go to get their medications, and have more transparent access to drug costs.

Shannon Eubanks, Chief Growth Officer for RxThat, works out of the Franklin Innovation Center. She loves the facility that offers not only private office space that blends the beauty of the historic building with current efficiencies, but also a conference room with the latest technology, a kitchen area, and both indoor and outdoor work areas with WiFi access.

“I love to take advantage of the Calvin Lehew Library when I have free time,” said Eubanks. “The books have Mr. Lehew’s personal notes in the margins about important points. They are filled with business ideas and thoughts about life.” The house and library are named after the local developer, philanthropist, and historic preservationist.

What has drawn RxThat, as well as the other entrepreneurial businesses, to the Center is not only the location and quality of the facilities, but also the rent, which is a fraction of the price of other office space in the area. The leases are for one year with the option to renew for two additional years. But to be approved for an office in the facility, there is an application process that includes an interview by the Center’s advisory committee. The committee looks at factors including the business owner’s background, if the business is already generating revenue, the financial growth plan and a capacity for expansion out of the center.

Being a tenant of the Innovation Center includes a complimentary membership to Williamson, Inc., and to the Nashville Tech Council. Both organizations offer resources to expand entrepreneurial knowledge and contacts, and the Center is building a referral network and mentorship opportunities.

At an open house at the end of 2021, Williamson Inc. president and CEO Matt Largen said, “I would like to see the Innovation Center become the front door for entrepreneurship in Williamson County.”