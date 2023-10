Spring Hill Fire Department responded to a vehicular fire on Interstate 65 Thursday afternoon.

Just after 1pm, units were dispatched to I-65 at the 52 mile marker northbound for an RV on fire. Units arrived to find the front half of the RV on fire and quickly spreading towards the rear of the vehicle.

Firefighters worked together to lift the front of an attached trailer with a motorcycle and move it to safety.

Thankfully, the owners and all three of their pets made it out safely.