Rutt HandCrafted Cabinetry: The Finest In Luxury Cabinets

When it comes to luxury cabinets, Rutt HandCrafted Cabinetry stands apart. Made in the USA with American materials, Rutt cabinets deliver luxury for our clients who are unaccustomed to compromise. Historically known as the producer of the finest kitchen cabinetry available, the Rutt brand has unparalleled capabilities. Whether you are building a new home or remodeling your existing home, it’s our pleasure to help our clients select the perfect Rutt cabinetry for their kitchens and baths.

What Do We Like About Rutt HandCrafted Cabinetry?

Rutt cabinets have an excellent reputation for timeless designs and integrity. Some of their unique features include:

Hand-selected and hand-matched materials

Precision-fitted hand-finished cabinet corners

Patented dove-tail drawer boxes

1” thick cabinet doors

Trendsetting door styles

Exotic woods

Patented door styles

New at Rutt HandCrafted Cabinetry

This summer Rutt added seven new door styles to their already stellar lineup of 40+ existing designs. The new styles range from contemporary and modern, to transitional, with distinctive features highlighted below:

Pelham: Simplistic clean look.

Soho: Clean, crisp profiles with contemporary feel.

Penone: Built from Italy’s finest contemporary materials, showcasing deep linear patterns and embossed grains with finishes ranging in appearance from rustic wood grain, leather and even concrete.

Aletto: Combines elegant aesthetic style with state-of-the-art technology. Unique properties include a Super Matte sheen with soft-to-touch Anti-Fingerprint feature and self-healing surface characteristics.

Alberi: Treefrog pre-finished real wood veneer laminate for a rich, warm, deeply textured finish.

Ventrex: Exclusive synchronized deep wood texture material that captures the essence of nature.

Rotella: Contemporary and dramatic with a high-gloss acrylic finish.

Discover Rutt Cabinets for Kitchen and Bath

Our team at French’s Cabinet Gallery, LLC can help you design your luxury kitchen or bath with cabinets by Rutt HandCrafted Cabinetry. Call now to schedule an appointment with one of our experienced cabinet designers: 615-371-8385.

