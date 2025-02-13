Rutherford County Deputies to Participate in Valentine’s Day Traffic Enforcement

Law enforcement officers will spend Valentine’s Day trying to prevent broken hearts.

Troopers, officers and deputies from the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force will participate in “Cupid’s Broken Arrow” where they will concentrate on drivers who are drinking, speeding, driving aggressively, using drugs and failing to wear seat belts, said Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Joey Story.

“We don’t want anybody’s heart broken” on Valentine’s Day,” said Story, who coordinated the enforcement drive.

The enforcement will be conducted from 9 a.m. to midnight throughout Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne and Rutherford County on Interstates 24 and 840, state highways and roads where frequent traffic crashes occur. Their emphasis will be to reduce traffic deaths and injuries.

U.S. Highway 231 South (Shelbyville Highway) will be a focus due to the high number of traffic deaths last year. Officers will check to see if drivers are wearing seat belts.

“Seat belts safe lives,” Story said. “Our fatalities are up with unrestrained drivers.”

