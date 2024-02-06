Rustic Flooring is Always in Style!

Interior design trends come and go, but the best design elements become timeless classics! It might seem like just a trend, but rustic flooring is a classic style that will remain current for years to come. Farmhouse design and warm, rustic elements are worth the investment as a durable home decor style.

Achieve the modern farmhouse or boho rustic style you’re looking for with hardwoods, luxury vinyl and laminate, and even carpet. Explore the best options from McCalls Carpet One:

Types of Rustic Flooring

Choosing the right flooring for your home is more than just style. You must also consider the room function and how the flooring interacts with the rest of the design. The options are seemingly endless when selecting the right flooring for your home.

~ Achieve Natural Beauty with Rustic Hardwoods

Hardwood flooring will always be a classic choice in your home, particularly if you want to achieve a modern farmhouse aesthetic or a warm, rustic look. A “rustic” home is all about simplicity and casual charm. Think cozy cottage, restored barn, or bohemian retreat. Rustic hardwood flooring emphasizes the natural characteristics of wood, including the wood grain, knots, rings, or other “imperfections” that would be smoothed out in a more formal floor style.

You can tailor your hardwood finishes in many ways. For the most rustic look, you can select from a variety of finishes like distressing and hand-scraping, color washes, weathering, matte finishes, oiling, and waxing. Wide-plank boards and woods like oak work perfectly to create your preferred farmhouse aesthetic.

~ Create Comfort with Rustic Carpeting

You might think you need a house entirely covered in hardwoods to achieve a rustic style, but your modern farmhouse can be cozy with the right carpeting. Create your rustic retreat with wall-to-wall carpet in your bedroom or living room, giving you the softest surfaces to sink your feet into. Even strategically placed area rugs can build added texture and comfort in rooms with hardwood floors.

A neutral palette works best in a modern farmhouse to keep the rooms feeling fresh and airy. Keep patterns to a minimum or in more subdued colors, opting for texture over busy textiles.

~ Faux Wood, Real Charm: Rustic Laminate Flooring

If you love the look of wood but want a more durable, budget-friendly option, a laminate product can be ideal for your rustic flooring. Laminates aren’t the dated tiles you remember from your grandma’s 1970s kitchen! These days, modern laminate flooring comes in a wide range of styles that look as beautiful as classic hardwood but at a much more affordable price.

Despite the improvements in the look of laminate over the years, it’s still an incredibly functional option for areas of your home that see a lot of traffic. They’re durable, affordable, and easy to clean, making them an excellent option for achieving a high-end “wood floor look” without the maintenance hardwoods can require.

Look for a lighter, vintage-washed wood style to achieve a rustic look with laminate flooring. Light distressing helps give laminate the added character of hardwood floors.

~Rustic Charm Through Porcelain Tiles

One of the most exciting updates in flooring over the last decade is the range of looks achieved by porcelain tile flooring. Porcelain flooring can fit into homes of virtually any style and is an excellent choice for homeowners who want durable, low-maintenance, long-lasting flooring. A matte-finished, wood-inspired porcelain tile is nearly indistinguishable from the real thing. It’s also a practical flooring choice for active families with its easy-to-clean, durable composition.

Lean toward a cozy cottage look with rustic porcelain tiles reminiscent of cobblestones or brick pathways. Dark grout with light stone or brick finishes provides excellent contrast and texture on your floors, helping your flooring style pop.

Find the Perfect Rustic Flooring for Your Home with McCalls Carpet One

Achieve beautiful character and charm in your home with rustic flooring styles ranging from classic hardwood floors to unique porcelain tiles. The modern farmhouse, rustic style, is ideal for homes with active families, pets, and kids. These flooring styles help your home feel welcoming, warm, and easy to live in.

McCalls Carpet One Floor & Home carries a wide selection of flooring to fit the rustic, modern farmhouse design. Start your flooring journey at McCalls Carpet One Floor & Home, where you’ll find an extensive catalog of flooring options with expert know-how on this year’s interior design trends. Explore our flooring options by visiting our Franklin showroom at 232 Franklin Road, Franklin, TN 37064, or our Nashville showroom at 7809 Coley Davis Road, Nashville, TN 37221.