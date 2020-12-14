Russell Dickerson Signs CDs at Franklin Target

Country artist Russell Dickerson has just released his sophomore album Southern Symphony.

He stopped by the Cool Springs Target to sign a few copies of his CDS and shared it on Instagram.

Stating, “It always hits different when you go see your record on the shelves. Signed #SouthernSymphonyCD’s at @Target yallllllll”

“I’m so dang proud of this album,” said Russell Dickerson. “I’d say I’ve been working on this album the last couple years, but really I’ve been writing it my entire life. From the title track ‘Southern Symphony’ that goes back to all the sounds of my childhood, to ‘Home Sweet,’ the real life story of going from an all inclusive honeymoon to real life being broke, then bringing a new baby into the world. This album is piled full of energy, life, and love and I could not be more proud of every second of it.”

The album’s debut single “Love You Like I Used To,” took home the No. 1 spot for two consecutive weeks on the Mediabase and Billboard Country Airplay charts. With over 150M global streams to date and counting, the success of “Love You Like I Used To” follows Dickerson’s back-to-back No. 1’s “Yours,” “Blue Tacoma,” and “Every Little Thing,” and marks Dickerson as the first artist to release four consecutive career-starting singles that reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart since Luke Combs.