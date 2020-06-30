



Country artist Russell Dickerson released a new single called “Sweet Home.”

Written by Dickerson, Charles Kelley of Lady A and Casey Brown, “Sweet Home” recounts moments in his marriage, the good and the bad.

Dickerson shared in a statement, “This song is as real as it gets. The week Kailey and I got home from our honeymoon, my income stopped. I was in between deals and we were flat broke! Now we just moved into our new house and have a baby on the way so yeah, ‘Home Sweet’ is about as spot-on real-life as it gets.”

Lyrics of the song say, “Went from all-inclusive margaritas in Malibu, to prayin’ we could pay rent this month… Home sweet, you and me. Ain’t got much but we got all we need.”

Watch the lyric video Dickerson shot in the backyard of his home with wife Kailey.

Dickerson is working on his sophomore album with more details to be announced at a later time. When live concerts and tours return, he will be out on the road with Kane Brown’s Worldwide Beautiful Tour.

For the latest news, visit Russell Dickerson on Facebook.



