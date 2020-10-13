Runaway June Features Columbia in Latest Music Video

By
Donna Vissman
-

Runaway June – comprised of Naomi Cooke, Jennifer Wayne, and Natalie Stovall – announced the premiere of their video for their current Top 40 single “We Were Rich,” out now.

This video reflecting simpler times was directed by Patrick Tracy (Halsey, Day + Shay, and more) and premiered on CMT and CMT Music last week.

Sponsored by Natalie Stovall’s hometown of Columbia, TN, Natalie says in a release, “The first time I saw our music video I just started sobbing like a baby! I didn’t expect to get so emotional! It opens on the house I grew up in, features my parents and sweeps through intensely nostalgic moments, people, & places from my childhood and hometown,” Natalie continues. “I couldn’t think of a more perfect visual love letter to the town that made me who I am! And the fact that this is my first music video with Runaway June just makes it even more special.”

Runaway June is gearing up for the release of their anticipated When I Think About Christmas EP out October 16th!  This five-track EP will feature three Christmas classics in addition to two Runaway June Christmas originals.

For the latest news, follow Runaway June on Facebook.


Donna Vissman


