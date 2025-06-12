Run with Heart at the Live Like Jack 5k for Clubfoot

The Live Like Jack 5k for Clubfoot will take place on Saturday, August 2nd, 2025, at Harlinsdale Farm (239 Franklin Rd, Franklin, TN US 37064).

Just like you, Jack loves to run and play. He was born with a birth defect called bilateral clubfoot, which, if left untreated, can impair a child’s ability to walk, run, jump, and play. Jack received treatment for his feet at 3 weeks old, but many children who suffer from this diagnosis do not have the means and access to the same medical resources as Jack.

All funds raised through the Live Like Jack 5k will benefit awareness, research, and bridging the gap in treatment and management of clubfoot and other musculoskeletal conditions and limb differences.

Walkers, children and pets welcome and encouraged!!

POST RACE DANCE PARTY! along with arm wrestling and other fun events for kids… and adults!

BALLOON TWISTING BY @tn.twister- check him out on social media!

More information and registration HERE.

