Run the Music City Grand Prix Track

Memories of Honor, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit veterans and Gold Star Family service organization based in Nashville, Tennessee will host the second annual Music City Miles & Memories event on Saturday, August 5 during the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. This one-of-a-kind patriotic on-track experience will allow participants to walk, run or military ruck the two mile course of the Big Machine Grand Prix racetrack in downtown Nashville.

“We are beyond excited to team up again with the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix to offer this one-of-a-kind experience to honor our fallen military and their families,” said Amy Cotta, Founder & Executive Director of Memories of Honor.

Registration fees are only $50 (before July 23) and includes a commemorative event T-shirt and one single-day general admission ticket (for Saturday, Aug. 5th) to the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, including all the festivities, concert, and fireworks display.

“We are proud to partner with Memories of Honor to remember the heroes who served and protected us,” said Jason Rittenberry, COO, Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. “This is a small token of appreciation to make their legacy remembered every day.”

Music City Miles & Memories is open to the general public and is expected to sell out. Those wishing to participate may register by visiting musiccitymilesandmemories.com.

EVENT DETAILS

DATE: August 5th, 2023

TIME: 7:00 AM – 8:00 AM

LOCATION: Big Machine Music City Grand Prix Race course –1st Ave South, Downtown Nashville

PARKING: Assorted local parking lots and area garages (on your own)

PACE: You will have up to 55 minutes to complete the two-mile course. All foot traffic must be off the racecourse by 8:15 AM sharp!

NO PETS are allowed on the course.

SUPPORTING: Funds raised support Memories of Honor, a 501(c)(3) organization

EVENT DAY SCHEDULE

6:00 – 7:00 AM: Packet pickup & Race Day Registration

7:00 – 8:00 AM: On-Track Ride / Walk / Ruck

8:15 AM: Everyone must be off the track

**Please note this event is subject to change based on the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix schedule and weather.

Register at musiccitymilesandmemories.com.