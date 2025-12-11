Rumble on the Row Announced for 2026

The Rumble on the Row fight card has been revealed for the 22nd Annual Ringside: A Fight for Kids boxing gala, benefitting The Charley Foundation, happening Friday, March 6, 2026, at The Factory’s Liberty Hall in Franklin, Tenn.

The region’s premier charity boxing event will showcase four sanctioned action-packed bouts as local music industry and business professionals step into the ring for a thrilling showdown.

2026 Rumble on the Row bouts include:

Joan Vance (Wiles + Taylor, Account Manager) vs. Ali Nageotte (Wiatr & Associates, Business Manager)

Peyton Heben (River House Artists, Manager, A&R) vs. Chase Miller (Rich MGMT, Manager)

Sarah Headley (Big Loud Records, Director of Southeast Promotion) vs. Halle Bartlett (One Riot, Creative Director)

Blake McDaniel (Conway Entertainment Group, Vice President) vs Wesley Belden (Raise Financial, CEO)

The evening also features gourmet dining, music, and a silent auction featuring one-of-a-kind items. Funds raised will be distributed by The Charley Foundation to provide assistance to disabled and underprivileged children served by medical, recreational and care groups.

Limited tables and standing-room-only tickets are available at www.rumbleontherow.com.

The Factory at Franklin is located at 230 Franklin Rd, Franklin.

MORE LOCAL EVENTS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email