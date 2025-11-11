Ruff Riders: The Dog Park Shuttle Giving Busy Pet Parents Peace of Mind

If you’re a dog parent, your pup isn’t just a pet; they’re an extension of your family and it’s important to you that they are happy and fulfilled. But sometimes, our hectic schedules make it hard to ensure our dog has an enriching day. That’s where Ruff Riders comes in. Ruff Riders is a new local dog park shuttle service that will pick up your dog from your home and take them to the park to enjoy socialization, enrichment and outside play.

Ashley Narancich, owner of Ruff Riders, began the business in 2025 after stepping away from her corporate career.

“I felt a strong pull to do something that brought me pure joy. After years of long workdays and quick goodbyes to my dog and husband each morning, I realized there had to be a better way for busy pet parents to give their dogs the happiness, exercise, and socialization they deserve—even when life gets hectic. And this idea had been on my heart for years, and in June 2025, we finally turned what some might call a ‘silly idea’ into a reality.”

Currently, they serve Franklin, Thompson’s Station and Spring Hill and would love to expand into all of Williamson County.

You can find the Ruff Riders up-to-date bus schedule on their website at www.ruffriders615.com.



How does it work?

Ashley matches specific days with specific neighborhoods and areas to keep the routes running efficiently.



Once pet owners book a ride, they will receive an email with information on how to prepare their pup for the ride. On the morning of the ride, pet owners will receive a text message with a link to a live GPS tracker so they can follow the bus.

Pick-up times are typically between 9:30–10:00 AM for the morning session and 1:30–2:00 PM for the afternoon session.

Each dog is assigned their own seat on the bus and secured with a seatbelt. The bus features built-in platform seats designed for dogs to sit or lie down comfortably during the ride.

The bus travfels to the Williamson County Animal Center Dog Park or another quiet, low-traffic park for at least one hour of playtime. For safety, most dogs play with a drag leash to start, allowing the Ruff Riders staff to monitor and keep them within reach.

Staff provide toys, fresh water, and lots of attention—and owners are updated with photos and videos throughout the session. After playtime, pups are dropped back off at their front door, happy and tired! Owners also receive a short report about their pup’s day.



Pricing:

Four different pricing options are available:

Sniff & Ride (Trial Ride) – $25

Lone Bone – 1 Ride $35

Frequent Barker – 3 Rides $100

Full-Time Fetcher – 10 Rides $300

Also, for furry siblings who love adventuring together, there is a Double The Wag offer, which is, an additional pup for $20.

Membership options will be coming soon.

All dogs must meet a few basic requirements to ride with Ruff Riders. When booking, owners are asked to complete a short behavioral and temperament questionnaire and provide up-to-date vaccination records for verification. All dogs must be current on core vaccines (Rabies, Bordetella, and Distemper/Parvo). Dogs should be friendly, well-socialized, and comfortable riding in a car.

Puppies must be at least six months old and fully vaccinated before joining, and all dogs must be in good health on the day of their ride.

Safety Protocols

The Ruff Riders Staff is trained in pet CPR/first aid and staff keep each dog’s veterinary contact information on hand should any situation arise.

“Dogs are pure happiness to me! Getting to spend my days with them honestly feels like heaven on earth. They give us so much love and joy — they deserve nothing but the same in return. I also get to call my dog, Penny, my co-worker…. What’s better than that?!!”

Learn more at: https://www.ruffriders615.com/

