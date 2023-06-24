Rudy Kalis to Host Celebrity Golf Event with Vince Gill, Kix Brooks in Franklin

Men of Valor Ministry, a faith-based nonprofit committed to reducing recidivism among Tennessee’s ex-offenders will host their first ever annual Celebrity Golf Classic this Monday, June 26, in Franklin.

Rudy Kalis, longtime sports director for WSMV News Channel 4 in Nashville, is set to be the host and will be joined by other celebrity guests and Music City legends: Vince Gill, Kix Brooks, Derrick Mason, Chris Sanders, Mo Pitney, Logan from CAIN and many more.

Players will tee off at 9:00 AM at Temple Hills Country Club: 6376 Temple Road Franklin, TN 37069.

The cost to play in the tournament includes cart and grass fees, a celebrity meet and greet, goodie bags, breakfast sponsored by Vivia, and a post-event meal sponsored by Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse.

Event sponsors Coca-Cola, Andrews Cadillac, CoreCivic Foundation, WSMV-TV, Bristol Motor Speedway, U.S. Community Credit Union, Houchens Insurance Group, Joslin and Son Signs, JBowman Creative, and more are giving away incredible prizes for both men and women, including $20k towards the purchase or lease of a new Cadillac, a Southwest Airlines Flight Card, a Scotty Cameron 2023 Custom Putter, an Acoustic guitar signed by Miranda Lambert, an Acoustic guitar signed by Kix Brooks and more.

Proceeds from the tournament will raise money in support of special events as Men of Valor works to reach men in prison and spread the Gospel in prisons across Tennessee.

Individual and team registrations remain open. Registration to play in the tournament is $225 per person. Those who sign-up as a team of 4 save $100 when they register together. Each team will be matched with a celebrity guest player. See the complete celeb roster.

Register for the Rudy Kalis Celebrity Golf Classic on Eventbrite. In the case of inclement weather, players will be contacted by Men of Valor with a rescheduled date.