Ruby Sunshine Welcomes Spring With New Cocktail Lineup

Ruby Slipper is welcoming spring with a fresh lineup of brunch cocktails now available at all locations. To mark National Cocktail Day on March 24, 2026, participating locations will offer 50 percent off cocktails all day, excluding flights. The seasonal menu features floral, tropical, and coffee-forward creations designed to complement the restaurant’s signature New Orleans-style brunch. More Eat & Drink News

What New Cocktails Are on the Ruby Slipper Spring 2026 Menu?

The limited-time cocktail menu introduces seven new options ranging from light and bubbly to bold and coffee-forward. New additions include:

Lavender 75 made with Miles gin, Monin lavender syrup, fresh lime and sparkling wine, served with a lemon twist

Mardi Gras Punch featuring Cane Run rum, Peychaud’s Aperitivo, peach schnapps, fresh pineapple purée, pineapple juice, Red Bull Yellow Edition, lime, grenadine and passion fruit popping boba

Whipped Pineapple Mimosa blending fresh pineapple purée, pineapple juice, coconut milk and sparkling wine, topped with French vanilla cold foam and a pineapple wedge

Rise & Grind combining Fris vodka, Grind espresso rum, slow-steeped cold brew and Steen’s simple syrup

Morning Mule with Tito’s Handmade vodka, orange juice, peach purée, rosemary syrup and ginger beer, served in a chilled copper glass

Summer Sangria made with red wine and Pueblo Viejo 100% agave tequila infused with blueberry juice, lavender syrup, fresh lime juice, blueberry compote and a lemon slice

Taste of Ruby Flight offering a curated tasting of the sparkling Ruby Mimosa, Morning Margarita, Bacon Bloody Mary and Boozy Iced Coffee

What Is the Ruby Slipper National Cocktail Day 2026 Deal?

On March 24, 2026, participating Ruby Slipper locations will offer 50 percent off all cocktails for National Cocktail Day. The deal applies all day and covers the full cocktail menu, with the exception of flights. The promotion gives guests a chance to try the new spring cocktails at half price.

Does Ruby Slipper Offer Cocktails To-Go?

Ruby Slipper now offers alcoholic beverages to-go for online ordering where permitted by law. The brand also sells pre-made cocktail mixes, making it easy to enjoy brunch-style drinks at home.

How Can You Earn Rewards at Ruby Slipper?

The Ruby Bennies loyalty app lets guests earn points on every dine-in visit and direct online order. Members can redeem points for rewards, place orders through the app and get early access to upcoming specials and promotions.

For more details on the spring cocktail menu and seasonal updates, visit RubyBrunch.com or follow @BrunchWithRuby on Instagram, TikTok, X and Facebook.

Source: Restaurant News

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