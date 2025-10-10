Ruby Sunshine Serves Up Limited-Time Fall Menu

NEW ORLEANS (Oct. 8, 2025) – Brunch meets autumn flavor at Ruby Sunshine this season. The beloved spot for everyday breakfast, brunch, and lunch is celebrating fall with a lineup of decadent new dishes and drinks, available Oct. 8 through Dec. 2 at all locations.

Savor the season with these craveable new dishes and drinks, available at all locations:

Pumpkin Chai Beignets ($7.25): New Orleans-style beignets filled with pumpkin cheesecake and finished with chai caramel, whipped cream and spiced candied pecans.

New Orleans-style beignets filled with pumpkin cheesecake and finished with chai caramel, whipped cream and spiced candied pecans. Pumpkin Chai Stuffed French Toast ($13.00): Brioche French toast stuffed with pumpkin cheesecake and topped with chai caramel, whipped cream and spiced candied pecans.

Brioche French toast stuffed with pumpkin cheesecake and topped with chai caramel, whipped cream and spiced candied pecans. Buddha Bowl ($13.00): Apple-braised pork with a sunny-side up egg, slow-cooked black beans and rice, warm roasted corn and pepper salsa, avocado, pickled red onions and English cucumbers, arugula tossed in champagne vinaigrette and a dollop of avocado crème fraiche.

Apple-braised pork with a sunny-side up egg, slow-cooked black beans and rice, warm roasted corn and pepper salsa, avocado, pickled red onions and English cucumbers, arugula tossed in champagne vinaigrette and a dollop of avocado crème fraiche. Pumpkin Spice Latte ($6.50): Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte ($7.00): French Truck espresso with pumpkin-spiced milk and cream, finished with whipped cream.

Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte ($7.00): French Truck espresso with pumpkin-spiced milk and cream, finished with whipped cream. Chai Bourbon Milk Punch ($10.50): Benchmark Bourbon blended with chai tea–infused milk and cream and finished with chai caramel.

Beyond the table, Ruby Sunshine is giving guests more ways to celebrate the season. Throughout October, Ruby Bennies loyalty members can earn double points on all online purchases and in-restaurant visits. The brand is also proud to continue its annual Ruby Goes Pink initiative supporting the American Cancer Society in the fight against breast cancer. Guests can round up their checks to make a donation or purchase a limited-edition Ruby x ACS t-shirt, with 10% of proceeds benefiting the cause.

From indulgent pumpkin desserts to the lighter, nutrient-packed Buddha Bowl, Ruby Sunshine’s fall menu offers something for everyone while spotlighting the brand’s signature boozy brunch spirit.

For more information about this limited-time offer and ongoing updates, visit rubybrunch.com or follow @BrunchWithRuby on Instagram, TikTok, X and Facebook. Ruby Sunshine fans can brunch like a VIP with the Ruby Bennies loyalty app — earn points every time you order directly online or dine in, redeem them for rewards, place orders with ease in the app, and be the first to know about upcoming specials.

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email