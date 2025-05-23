Ruby Sunshine’s Summer Brunch Is Jam-Packed with Flavor

Ruby Slipper and Ruby Sunshine are celebrating berry season in a big way, with a new limited-time menu that’s as bright and fresh as the season itself. Launching May 21, the “Very Berry” lineup celebrates all things ripe, sweet and brunch-worthy, starring and welcoming back two decadent dishes that channel summer in every bite.

The Very Berry Beignets ($7.25) are a playful, seasonal spin on a New Orleans classic: pillowy beignets filled with luscious mixed berry cheesecake, topped with a triple berry coulis, sweet biscuit crunch, whipped cream, fresh strawberry slices and a dusting of powdered sugar.

A fan favorite making its return to the brunch party is the Very Berry Stuffed French Toast ($13), a brioche masterpiece layered with the same craveable cheesecake and berry flavors, bringing a forkful of indulgence that’s equal parts comfort and celebration.

The menu drops amid a milestone moment for the brand, as Ruby Slipper recently marked its 17th anniversary serving bold brunch in the Big Easy and beyond. What began as a cozy neighborhood café in post-Katrina New Orleans has grown into a multi-state brunch phenomenon, spanning more than 20 locations across six Southern states.

To sweeten the season further, Ruby Slipper and Ruby Sunshine fans can now earn rewards through the new Ruby Bennies loyalty app, making it easier than ever to track perks, collect Bennies and brunch like a pro.

The Very Berry offerings will be available at participating locations beginning Tuesday, May 21 – but like summer, they won’t last forever.

For more information and updates, visit RubyBrunch.com or follow @BrunchWithRuby on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

