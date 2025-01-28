Ruby Sunshine’s Mardi Gras Blueberry Lemon Beignets Return

Ruby Slipper is celebrating Mardi Gras with the return of a fan-favorite seasonal treat: Mardi Gras Blueberry Lemon Beignets! Inspired by the vibrant flavors of Carnival, these New Orleans-style beignets are filled with almond cheesecake and blueberry compote, then topped with a drizzle of lemon curd, whipped cream and powdered sugar. In an extra festive twist, Louisiana and Mobile, AL locations will be sprinkling Mardi Gras sugar crystals on the beignets in the 2 weeks leading up to Mardi Gras Day.

Guests can enjoy these festive treats from now until Mardi Gras Day, which falls on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. The limited-time offering provides diners with an authentic taste of New Orleans carnival culture, even if they can’t make it to the Big Easy for the celebrations.

