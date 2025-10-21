Ruby Sunshine Offering Free Meals to Furloughed Federal Workers

Ruby Sunshine, the beloved spot for everyday breakfast, brunch and lunch, is providing a complimentary entrée to federal employees impacted by the ongoing government shutdown. The offer is available Monday through Friday, with a maximum value of $20 per meal, at all Ruby Sunshine locations nationwide. To redeem, guests must present a valid government-issued employee ID.

This initiative marks a return to Ruby Sunshine’s response during the 2019 shutdown, when the New Orleans–based brunch brand served thousands of free meals to furloughed workers to help ease the impact on its communities.

“Federal employees are facing an uncertain time, and providing a meal is one small way we can support them,” said Elizabeth McGee, CEO of Ruby Sunshine. “Delicious food has always been central to bringing people together, and we hope this gesture offers a moment of comfort for those affected.”

Participating guests can enjoy a full range of Ruby Sunshine favorites, from indulgent seasonal dishes to lighter, made-from-scratch options. Current fall menu highlights include Pumpkin Chai Beignets, Pumpkin Chai Stuffed French Toast and the nutrient-packed Buddha Bowl featuring slow-cooked black beans and rice, roasted corn and pepper salsa, apple-braised pork and fresh avocado.

By offering these meals, Ruby Sunshine continues its tradition of Southern hospitality and community care, extending a helping hand to those who have long supported their local neighborhoods.

For more information about this limited-time offer and ongoing updates, visit rubybrunch.com or follow @BrunchWithRuby on Instagram, TikTok, X and Facebook. Ruby Sunshine fans can brunch like a VIP with the Ruby Bennies loyalty app — earn points every time you order directly online or dine in, redeem them for rewards, place orders with ease in the app, and be the first to know about upcoming specials.

