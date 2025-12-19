Ruby Slipper Sweetens the Holidays With Kids Pancake Brunch

Ruby Slipper , the beloved spot for everyday breakfast, brunch and lunch, is welcoming families to a one-day kids pancake brunch on Monday, Dec. 22, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. across all locations.

During this festive event, kids will enjoy a FREE kids pancake entrée with the purchase of any adult entrée.* Every order includes cream cheese icing and colorful sprinkles so young diners can spruce up their plates and make each bite their own. Children will also receive a take-home picture frame craft kit, available while supplies last.

Families can pair the kids’ delight with Ruby Slipper’s signature brunch dishes and drink specials, turning an ordinary Monday into something worth remembering. From Pig-Candy Bacon Bites and Bayou Shrimp Eggs Benedict to French Toast Bites and a Vanilla Spiced Latte, there’s something for everyone at the table.

To keep spirits high, the restaurant is also offering a digital gift card bonus through 2025, perfect for last-minute gifting. Guests who purchase $50 in gift cards will receive a $10 bonus card, valid Jan. 1-31, 2026 at all Ruby Slipper locations. This offer applies to digital purchases only and holds no cash value.

For more information about this limited-time offer and ongoing updates, visit RubyBrunch.com or follow @BrunchWithRuby on Instagram, TikTok, X and Facebook. Ruby Slipper fans can brunch like a VIP with the Ruby Bennies loyalty app – earn points every time you order directly online or dine in, redeem them for rewards, place orders with ease in the app, and be the first to know about upcoming specials.

About Ruby Slipper and Ruby Sunshine

Born from the undeniable spirit and soul of New Orleans, a place where the good times roll on no particular day of the week or time of the day, the brands set out to create a place that celebrates the craveable and creative flavor and spirit of brunch front and center every day. Ruby Slipper was founded in New Orleans in 2008 to help bring the community together over a shared love for brunch. More than 16 years since that first cozy Ruby Slipper Cafe, the group has grown to operate two brands, expanding with Ruby Sunshine, and has 26 restaurants in six states. In 2025, Ruby Slipper and Ruby Sunshine were named among America’s top breakfast chains in Newsweek’s Readers’ Choice Awards, earning the No. 2 spot in the national poll thanks to their Southern hospitality, made-from-scratch flavors and loyal guests nationwide. Ruby Slipper and Ruby Sunshine were also named the winner of Nation’s Restaurant News’ 2025 Breakfast Showdown, earning top honors for its authentic New Orleans hospitality and signature menu items. Both brands are open seven days a week, offering everything from breakfast and brunch to lunch, coffee, and cocktails. For more, follow Ruby Slipper and Ruby Sunshine on Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok and visit online at RubyBrunch.com .

