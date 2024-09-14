Ruby Slipper Reveals New Autumn Menu for Fall Brunching

September 12, 2024 – Although the crisp fall air has yet to reach the south, the all-day brunch spot Ruby Slipper is welcoming the turn of the seasons and has officially launched its “Cozy Autumn” menu for fans who want a taste of comfort in every sip or bite.

Available for a limited time, sweater weather lovers can bundle up with these all-new, cozy fall menu additions, available at any Ruby Slipper or Ruby Sunshine location:

Sweet Heat Chicken & Brussels ($16.50) — Fried chicken breasts tossed in Mike’s Hot Honey glaze over crispy fried brussels sprouts, served with bacon-onion jam and smoked gouda grits

($16.50) — Fried chicken breasts tossed in Mike’s Hot Honey glaze over crispy fried brussels sprouts, served with bacon-onion jam and smoked gouda grits Candied Apple Pie Beignets ($7.25) — New Orleans-style beignets topped with candied apple pie filling, vanilla crème and sweet biscuit crunch

($7.25) — New Orleans-style beignets topped with candied apple pie filling, vanilla crème and sweet biscuit crunch Crispy Brussels ($6) — Fried brussels sprouts, bacon-onion jam and Mike’s Hot Honey glaze

($6) — Fried brussels sprouts, bacon-onion jam and Mike’s Hot Honey glaze Pumpkin Praline French Toast ($12) — Brioche french toast stuffed with pumpkin cheesecake topped with praline sauce, whipped cream and sweet biscuit crunch Add applewood-smoked bacon for $2

($12) — Brioche french toast stuffed with pumpkin cheesecake topped with praline sauce, whipped cream and sweet biscuit crunch Costa Rican Breakfast ($13) — Two eggs any style, spicy chorizo sausage, slow-cooked black beans and rice, topped with tomato salsa, crispy plantains and fresh avocado

Ruby is also serving two delightful, signature autumn beverages this season to elevate the experience:

Autumn Fizz Mocktail ($6) — Candied apples, fresh lemon juice, San Pellegrino Sparkling Limonata and pomegranate juice with a sweet cinnamon sugar rim Make it boozy with Southern Comfort whiskey ($11)

($6) — Candied apples, fresh lemon juice, San Pellegrino Sparkling Limonata and pomegranate juice with a sweet cinnamon sugar rim Pumpkin Spiced Latte ($6) — French Truck espresso, pumpkin spiced oat milk and whipped cream

For diners on a budget or those simply wanting more boozy brunch deals, Ruby Sunshine has unveiled the following irresistible NEW $10 Daily Specials* at participating locations:

Monday: Junior Smashburger garnished with bacon-onion jam, red onion, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayo on a buttery brioche bun, served with fries

Junior Smashburger garnished with bacon-onion jam, red onion, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayo on a buttery brioche bun, served with fries Two Taco Tuesday: Choice of two slow-cooked apple-braised Creole cochon tacos or two spicy chorizo breakfast tacos, served with fries

Choice of two slow-cooked apple-braised Creole cochon tacos or two spicy chorizo breakfast tacos, served with fries Wednesday: Junior Ruby fried chicken sandwich made with crispy fried chicken, housemade roasted red pepper aioli, pickles and a buttery brioche bun, served with fries

Junior Ruby fried chicken sandwich made with crispy fried chicken, housemade roasted red pepper aioli, pickles and a buttery brioche bun, served with fries Thursday: Junior sweet heat chicken made with fresh strawberries and Mike’s Hot Honey glaze over french toast bites

Junior sweet heat chicken made with fresh strawberries and Mike’s Hot Honey glaze over french toast bites Friday: Fried catfish sandwich with remoulade and Creole slaw on a buttery brioche bun, served with fries

Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group thrives in the business of brunch and hospitality, specializing in creative foods and cocktails that infuse the spirit and soul of the Big Easy into every boozy brunch, all day, every day.

For over 16 years, Ruby Slipper has spread its original New Orleans fare across the South, with locations in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. To learn more or find a nearby restaurant, visit RubyBrunch.com .

