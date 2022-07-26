Royal Oaks Starbucks in Franklin Closes for Renovation

Starbucks is closed at 204 S Royal Oaks Boulevard in Franklin.

A sign was placed on the door stating, “Big Changes are Heading this Way! Our store will be under renovation for a little while making the space better for both partners and customers.”

The store closed for business on Friday, July 22 and is expected to reopen late September.

You can find the closest Starbucks at Liberty and Commons, 5050 Carothers Parkway just a mile away. Two other locations of Starbucks are nearby at Thoroughbred Village, 555 Cool Springs Boulevard, and Hillsboro and Del Rio, 601 Hillsboro Road in Franklin.

Local coffee shops nearby include: