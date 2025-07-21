Routine Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Wanted Columbia Man

July 21, 2025 – A traffic stop for running a red light near Mt. Juliet Road and I-40 led to the arrest of a wanted man Sunday evening.

The driver, a 39-year-old from Columbia, TN, was found to have an active warrant out of Nashville for Theft of Services and was also on probation for a prior methamphetamine possession charge.

During the stop, officers conducted a search of the vehicle and discovered a ziplock bag containing marijuana and a bottle of fake synthetic urine, complete with a hand-warmer.

He was taken into custody and booked into the Wilson County Jail, where he will remain until Nashville authorities take him into custody on the warrant.

SOURCE: Mt Juliet Police Department

