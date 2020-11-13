Round Two of Independence vs Brentwood Comes Down to the Final Seconds

The Independence Eagles were on the road again in round 2 of the playoffs to take on the Brentwood Bruins. The Eagles defeated LaVergne last week 49-14 to make it here. Brentwood took down Cane Ridge 45-13.

These two teams have faced off before in the regular season, in that game Independence beat Brentwood 26-21.

The Bruins fought hard and in the end proved that just because you beat a team in the regular season doesn’t mean you can do it again. They took down Independence 31-28.

Independence won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. The Bruins received the ball first. On the opening drive, the Bruins were forced to punt.

Independence was more successful with their first drive. The Eagles scored on a pass from Campbell to Harmon to take an early 7-0 lead.

Just before the end of the first quarter, Brentwood tied things up. Granzow scored on a one-yard touchdown run.

In the second quarter, Independence marched down the field and scored a touchdown on a keeper from Campbell five yards out. The Eagles took the lead 14-7.

Independence got a stop and with just nine seconds remaining in the half, Campbell ran in his second touchdown of the night to give the Eagles a 21-7 lead. This was the end of the first half.

Brentwood got the scoring in the second half started with a short touchdown run from Granzow again to trim the score to 21-14. The third quarter would end with the score still 21-14.

In the fourth quarter, the Bruins added a field goal to make things even closer at 21-17. Independence would get a huge momentum shift as Tre’ Hartwell took the handoff and went fifty-one yards for a touchdown. The Eagles led 28-17.

Brentwood battled back and scored another touchdown when Granzow hit Fontecchia from twenty yards out. However, the Bruins would go for two and not convert leaving the game 28-23.

Independence had the ball with just four and half minutes remaining. The Bruins defense came up big and got the offense the ball back. Brentwood had the ball and was marching down the field. The Bruins had the ball fourth and goal with thirty-two seconds remaining in the game.

Brentwood scored on a passing touchdown from Granzow to Fontecchia. The Bruins would go for a two-point conversion to try and make it a three point game. They would convert with a pass from Granzow to Walton. Brentwood now led 31-28 with eighteen seconds remaining in the game.

Independence had the ball, but needed a miracle to win. Unfortunately it wasn’t in the cards for them tonight and the Brentwood Bruins took down Independence tonight 31-28.

