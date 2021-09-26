Rotary Club of Franklin Breakfast Club Awards Scholarships

The Rotary Club of Franklin at Breakfast Club presented three scholarships to deserving students chosen by the Scholarship Committee of the Club.

Annalise Dodson, a senior at Franklin High school, played trumpet in the Franklin Marching Band. She was a founding member of the girls’ wrestling team and was selected as the best female wrestler in Williamson County in 2020. She was an Honors student in several honor societies and studied Spanish for 5 years. She is attending MTSU as a Buchanan Fellow, a group of 20 honors students from each graduating class. She will be majoring

in Animation.

Karis Cooper attended Independence High School, where she was Vice President of the National English Honors Society, inducted in the National Honors Society, and president of the Environmental Science and Sustainability Club. She graduated summa cum laude with an Honors Diploma and Capstone Diploma. Her hobbies include traveling, reading, and playing the piano. She is passionate about serving people and hopes to one day work for a humanitarian organization to help those in need. She is attending The University of Alabama, Honors College, where she is majoring in International Relations and Spanish.

Na Young Park attended Page High School, where she was Salutatorian, National Honors Society President, member of the National English Honors Society, a member of the National Spanish Honors Society, National Science Honors Society and a Capstone Scholar. She volunteered with One Generation Away, Second Harvest, and is passionate about the medical field, playing lacrosse, and traveling. Her hobbies include cooking and baking, hiking, and thrifting vintage clothes. She is attending Northwestern University focusing

her studies on a pre-med track.

The Rotary Club of Franklin Breakfast Club is a dynamic group of women and men whose focus is on water resources, eradication of polio, education, community support services for those who need assistance and community service to our community. Their premier fundraiser, the Franklin Breakfast at Rotary Golf Classic Tournament raises the funds to support their charitable activities.

The Rotary Club of Franklin at Breakfast meets each Wednesday morning for breakfast at First Presbyterian Church. Rotary clubs are groups of men and women who identify needs within the community and work together to fulfill those needs, as well as a focus on eradication of polio worldwide. For more information or to get involved with the Rotary Club of Franklin at Breakfast, please contact membership chair, Brant Bousquet [email protected] or Matt Corcoran at [email protected] or

www.FranklinBreakfastRotary.org.