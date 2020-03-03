Yes, folks its “pancake time” in Tennessee once again when the Rotary Club of Brentwood hosts its famous pop-up pancake eatery.

It takes place Saturday, April 18th 9:30am – 12:00m at Brentwood Middle School, 5324 Murray Ln, Brentwood.

The Rotary Club of Brentwood has hosted a spring pancake breakfast since 1979. The first pancake day was held in a tent behind the United Methodist Chruch with a net profit of $1,000.00 and the event became a spring tradition every year thereafter. In 1981, the Pancake Day and a bicycle rodeo were held at the First Baptist Church. In 1982, the club moved its Pancake Day to its present location, Brentwood Middle School.

The proceeds are distributed to local charitable organizations and in the form of scholarships to area students via the Brentwood Rotary Club Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization that has distributed over $500,000 within the community to date.

About the Rotary Club of Brentwood

A chartered club of Rotary International since October 17, 1973, when it was founded with the original thirty-five (35) members, the Rotary Club of Brentwood is dedicated to encouraging and fostering the ideal of service above self as the basis of worthy enterprise. The Brentwood Rotary Club meets meet Fridays at 11:45am at Fifty Forward Martin Center, 960 Heritage Way.