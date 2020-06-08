



Three local high school seniors have been awarded four-year college scholarships by the Rotary Club of Brentwood. These scholarships strengthen the Rotary Club’s strong commitment to Brentwood High School, John Overton High School, and Ravenwood High School. The scholarships are offered in conjunction with a grant from Rotary District 6760.

Carlton “Avery” Robinson, son of April Eaton, will receive $2,500 per year for his four years of college. He is a recent graduate of Brentwood High School and will attend the University of Louisville in the fall. Some of Avery’s high school activities include percussionist (marimba) in the Marching Band, Wind Ensemble and Winter Drumline, member and past treasurer of the Tennessee Aquatic Project, and research intern for two Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center Programs—the Discover Cancer Research Summer Science Academy and the Discover Biomedical Research Program. Avery has also been selected for the 2020 Brown-Forman Engineering Academy, which he will attend virtually this summer before heading to Louisville’s campus. He will be entering the field of bioengineering.

Jonathan Peng, son of Timothy and Shwe Peng, will receive $2,500 per year for his four years of college. He is a recent graduate of John Overton High School and will attend Tennessee Tech in the Fall. During high school, Jonathan was co-captain of the Science Olympiad, was a member of the Technology Student Association which placed in both regional and state competitions and was selected to the TN Governor’s School for Emerging Technologies. Jonathan was also a member of the National Honors Society, Cyber Patriots Club, and received the Cambridge AICE Diploma with merits. He will be studying Computer Science TN Tech.

Sona Davis, daughter of Reeju and Meekahl Davis, will also receive $2,500 a year for her four years of college. She is a recent graduate of Ravenwood High School and will attend Emory University in the Fall. During high school, Sona served as the Student Body President, Secretary of the Science National Honors Society, and captain of the Varsity Girls Bowling Team. In addition, she spent many hours serving the community as a volunteer at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital and as Founder of Generations Connected, a club that connects high school students to senior citizens all over Brentwood by teaching them how to use technology. At Emory, Sona plans to study Neuroscience and Behavioral Biology and hopes to pursue a career in Pediatrics.

In addition, the Brentwood Rotary Club awarded $1,000 Scholarships to students serving as Interact Club Presidents. Those scholarships went to Asher Tabor of Brentwood High School, and Susveen Sharanshi of Overton High School. Interact is a service organization for high school students who desire to volunteer their time to aid school and community, and sponsored by Rotary.

“Each spring, our club offers a pancake breakfast to serve the Brentwood community. This year due to COVID-19, we had a No-Show Pancake Day where we asked citizens to stay home and spend time with their families. The Brentwood Rotary Club Charitable Foundation stepped in and continued this club initiative of awarding scholarships. We are amazed at this year’s winners and their accomplishments and look forward to seeing them change the world in the future” explained Rotary Club of Brentwood President Sarah Johnson. “Every dollar we raise is poured back into the community. Our first donation is to scholarships. We are proud to be able to support these outstanding high school students.”

