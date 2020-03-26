In these unprecedented times, every organization is making changes. After 41 consecutive years of celebrating Pancake Day, the Rotary Club of Brentwood is heeding local government and CDC recommendations and suspending its annual fundraising event.

The Rotary Club of Brentwood invites the community to join in a “No Show” Pancake Day on April 18, 2020. Regular supporters of Pancake Day and the club are encouraged to make contributions to the Brentwood Rotary Club Charitable Foundation by visiting https://secure.brentwoodrotary.org/dir.cfm//BRCCF/.

The annual Pancake Day is a long-standing community and fundraising tradition that promotes awareness of the Rotary Club’s many initiatives, including – most recently – tornado relief. Earlier this month the Brentwood Rotary Club Charitable Foundation (BRCCF) awarded grants totaling $35,000 to assist with tornado relief in Davidson, Wilson and Putnam counties.

During their 2018-2019 fiscal year, the BRCCF awarded $121,000 of scholarships and community grants to nonprofit partners. During the 2019-2020 fiscal year, the foundation has awarded $76,000 in scholarships and yearly nonprofit grants to 12 partners. Many of these funds are generated through the club’s annual Pancake Day.

“We are saddened to suspend this wonderful annual tradition,” says Brentwood Noon Rotary Club President Sarah Johnson. “But we must think first of the health and safety of our Rotarians and our community. We look forward to celebrating Pancake Day once more in 2021.”

The Rotary Club of Brentwood encourages the community to continue to provide aid to those affected by the recent tornados and COVID-19 crisis. Community members who planned to give blood at the club’s annual blood drive are encouraged to find another nearby drive on the Red Cross website.

At this time, the Rotary Club of Brentwood is evaluating planned meetings and other events on a rolling two-week basis. For additional schedule changes, visit the Rotary Club of Brentwood’s LinkedIn page and Facebook Group. For more information, visit www.brentwoodrotary.org.