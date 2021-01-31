Rory Feek to Release New Music in Over Five Years

Rory Feek will release a solo album in June 2021, his first album in over five years and his first without his wife and duet partner Joey.

Just ahead of the release, he shared a new video of one of the songs that will appear on the album, a cover of Bob Dylan’s “The Times They Are A-Changin.”

In a blog post, Feek shared he’s been in the studio for the last few months recording music for a new album. Stating, “To make a record without Joey isn’t something that I was sure I’d ever do. The fact is, I’ve never made my own record. I’ve only been part of the albums that she and I made through the years. But it’s been more than 5 years since we recorded the Hymns album, and I guess it was finally just time. So, this past fall, I went into the studio with producers Ben Isaacs and Matt Johnson and some of Nashville’s greatest musicians and recorded 14 new songs. Fourteen stories that are about to become part of mine. And to say that I’m excited about it, is an understatement.”

The new album titled Gentle Man will also feature Vince Gill and is expected to be released on June 18.