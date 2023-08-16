Rory Feek to Host New Series ‘Songs or Stories’ This Fall

Singer, songwriter Rory Feek will host a new series called ‘Songs or Stories’ this fall at Homestead Hall at Hardison Mill.

On Fridays, Rory will share an evening of songs and music, and on Saturdays, he’ll spend the evening with the audience sharing intimate stories, thoughts, and observations from his life.

Mark your calendars for September 8 + 9, October 20 + 21, November 17 + 18, and December 14 + 15.

“These weekends will give me the opportunity to share two parts of storytelling that I love: the songwriter/singer side of me… and also the author/writer part, which I’ve never had the chance to share live before. Although different, they complement each other and I think for the folks who decide to come for both nights, I think will be a unique, life-giving experience for all of us,” writes Feek.

Homestead Hall is located at 4544 US-431, Columbia, TN 38401.

Purchase tickets here.