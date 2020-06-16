



Country music singer/songwriter and New York Times bestselling author Rory Feek releases a new children’s book today, June 16th titled The Day God Made You.

In a video, Feek unboxes the first copies of the book and points to a little girl illustrated on the back which represents his youngest daughter Indiana.

Feek goes on the read the dedication, “To my little Indiana, your mom and I needed you and the world needs you too, God knew all these things the day he made you, love Papa.”

“The Day God Made You is described as a reminder to all children–including all races, different abilities, and those with special needs–that God created them with purpose and love. And with its gentle words about God’s personal care, you and your children will find comfort and affirmation in remembering that God delights in who He created you to be,” states the book description.

Purchase the book on Amazon or pick up a signed copy at Marcy Jo’s Mulehouse.



