Roots Prime Italian Chophouse to Open Soon in Franklin

As we previously reported, Serrato’s newest culinary experience, Roots Prime Italian Chophouse, will open in the former Old Chicago Pizza location at 440 Cool Springs Boulevard in Franklin.

Owned by Jose Serrato and his wife, Elizabeth, they hope to open the restaurant this summer.

Inspired by their shared Italian heritage, the concept will seamlessly merge

the refinement of an upscale American chophouse with a curated selection of

timeless Italian cuisine.

Serrato shared, “Building on the foundation and success of Serrato’s Steakhouse, we will aim to provide guests with the same level of warm, welcoming service, exceptional cuisine, handcrafted cocktails, and thoughtfully curated wine selections that have defined our first concept. Like Serrato’s, our vision for Roots is to be more than just a restaurant – we hope it will be a community gathering place where guests can celebrate special occasions, host business dinners, and create lasting memories around the table.”

What’s planned for the menu? “At Roots, we will offer premium prime steaks, fresh pasta, fresh seafood, and thoughtfully executed Italian-inspired dishes prepared with precision and intention. We will focus on seasonal ingredients, vibrant herbs, balanced sauces and signature chops to deliver depth of flavor while maintaining elegance and simplicity on every plate,” shared Serrato.

In addition to a full-service restaurant and bar, Roots Prime Chophouse will also feature a private dining room accommodating up to 40 guests, offering a spot for milestone celebrations, corporate gatherings, rehearsal dinners, and special events.

Serrato added, “As the next chapter for Jose and me, Roots will represent both heritage and growth – honoring our Italian roots while thoughtfully expanding our vision for exceptional dining and genuine hospitality within the communities we

serve.”

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