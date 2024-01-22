Roman Josi Sets Franchise Record as Predators Fall to Coyotes



January 20, 2024 – Roman Josi established a franchise record and Tommy Novak netted his eighth goal of the season but the Nashville Predators ultimately fell to the Arizona Coyotes, 3-2, at Mullett Arena on Saturday.

“It was a little disappointing,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “We did a lot of good things at different times of the game, we just lost a little momentum in the second and we had a couple shifts where sequencing led up to goals that kind of changed the flow of the game, and we had a hard time getting back on track after after they made it 3-1.”

Despite the final score, Josi’s second-period power-play goal was one for the record books.

His 167th career goal saw Nashville’s captain pass Shea Weber for the most goals by a defenseman and the third-most among all skaters in Predators history; Filip Forsberg (261) and David Legwand (210) hold the first- and second-most, respectively.

The result sees Nashville conclude their three-game road trip at 1-2-0 and move to 25-20-1 on the campaign.

