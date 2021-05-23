RomaDrama Live Coming to Franklin

By
Press Release
-
RomaDrama
photo from RomaDrama

Following a year when so many turned to television for comfort and entertainment, RomaDrama® Live! is setting the stage to bring TV’s hottest stars to The Factory at Franklin.

Fans can meet their favorite celebrities from popular shows and made-for-TV movies on The Hallmark Channel, Lifetime, Netflix, and more on Friday, July 30 – Sunday, August 1, 2021.

RomaDrama® Live! will host appearances by Ryan Paevey (General Hospital, Marrying Mr. Darcy), Trevor Donovan (90210, USS Christmas), Gregory Harrison (Trapper John, M.D., Signed, Sealed and Delivered), Brian Krause (Charmed, Cypher), Eric Mabius (Signed, Sealed and Delivered; Ugly Betty), Drew Fuller (The Ultimate Gift, Charmed, Army Wives), and Brittany Bristow (Holiday Date, Love, Romance, & Chocolate), with additional celebrity guests to be announced closer to the event.

Ticket holders will have the opportunity to participate in celebrity one-on-one meet and greet, take selfies with and get autographs from their favorite stars, attend celebrity panels, win prizes offered by celebrity guests, collect swag, and gather with other loyal fans, all while making priceless memories.

In addition, all-inclusive VIP packages are available, which allow guests to attend the exclusive VIP brunch, special celebrity events, extended meet and greet opportunities, parties with the stars, and so much more.

Ticket prices for this unique event will range from $59-$799. Several packages providing different levels of celebrity access are available and can be purchased here.

For one week only, RomaDrama is offering a limited-time “Super Star Saver” discount on top of their Early-Bird ticket pricing. The promotion provides a 10% savings on several ticket packages that are available. The deal will expire at midnight CT on May 26.

Attendee safety is the top priority. Under the direction of staff Medical Director, Art Palmer, MD, protocols are in place to mitigate the potential spread of COVID while participating in all RomaDrama® events. Dr. Palmer spoke about the upcoming event here.

For more information, please visit https://romadrama.com/

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here