RomaDrama Live Coming to Franklin

Following a year when so many turned to television for comfort and entertainment, RomaDrama® Live! is setting the stage to bring TV’s hottest stars to The Factory at Franklin.

Fans can meet their favorite celebrities from popular shows and made-for-TV movies on The Hallmark Channel, Lifetime, Netflix, and more on Friday, July 30 – Sunday, August 1, 2021.

RomaDrama® Live! will host appearances by Ryan Paevey (General Hospital, Marrying Mr. Darcy), Trevor Donovan (90210, USS Christmas), Gregory Harrison (Trapper John, M.D., Signed, Sealed and Delivered), Brian Krause (Charmed, Cypher), Eric Mabius (Signed, Sealed and Delivered; Ugly Betty), Drew Fuller (The Ultimate Gift, Charmed, Army Wives), and Brittany Bristow (Holiday Date, Love, Romance, & Chocolate), with additional celebrity guests to be announced closer to the event.

Ticket holders will have the opportunity to participate in celebrity one-on-one meet and greet, take selfies with and get autographs from their favorite stars, attend celebrity panels, win prizes offered by celebrity guests, collect swag, and gather with other loyal fans, all while making priceless memories.

In addition, all-inclusive VIP packages are available, which allow guests to attend the exclusive VIP brunch, special celebrity events, extended meet and greet opportunities, parties with the stars, and so much more.

Ticket prices for this unique event will range from $59-$799. Several packages providing different levels of celebrity access are available and can be purchased here.

For one week only, RomaDrama is offering a limited-time “Super Star Saver” discount on top of their Early-Bird ticket pricing. The promotion provides a 10% savings on several ticket packages that are available. The deal will expire at midnight CT on May 26.