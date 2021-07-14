RomaDrama Adds Musical Lineup to Event

In true Music City fashion, RomaDrama® Live!, has announced the addition of musical performances scheduled to take place during the weekend event, to be held July 30-Aug. 1 at The Factory at Franklin in Franklin, Tennessee.

On Friday, July 30, the event will feature performances by Cassadee Pope, Ty Herndon, Jamie O’Neal, Anthony Smith, Bri Fletcher, Minnie Murphy, Aliyah Good, The Kentucky Gentleman, and Paulina Jayne. On Saturday, July 31, performers are Lucas Hoge, Mary Sarah, Presley & Taylor, Exit 216, and DOZZI. Media personality Kelly Sutton will emcee Friday night’s event and Davis Mallory will provide entertainment in between artist sets. Performances start each day at 1 p.m. CT. Additional talent is still being added and will be announced in the coming days.

RomaDrama Live! actors, singers, songwriters Paul Greene and Rob Mayes are also set to perform during the weekend. Paul Greene’s exclusive, intimate concert event will take place on Saturday, July 31 from 7:30-8:30 pm. CT in Jameson Theater. In addition to his long list of acting credits, Greene has received airplay on Canadian Country radio and has performed at landmark venues, such as Hotel Café and The Troubadour. Mayes has garnered fan attention for his original music as well. Collectively, Mayes’ songs have landed on Spotify Country music playlists New Boots, Wild Country, Breakout Country, Next from Nashville, and Fresh Finds. His music has also been featured on Apple Music’s Hot Tracks and Tidal’s New Tracks.

A special ticket is required to attend the Paul Greene show. Tickets can be purchased at RomaDrama.com.

RomaDrama Live! ticket holders will be granted access to the musical performances. Ticket prices for this unique event range from $59-$799. Several packages providing different levels of access are available and can be purchased here.

Fans have the option of purchasing a Paul Greene – All Access Music Pass ($199 per person), which includes (1) two-day ticket to RomaDrama Live!, a meet & greet and selfie with Paul Greene, a Paul Greene autograph, and access to his private concert event, or RomaDrama Live! ticket holders can purchase an add-on ticket for the concert-only ($45 per person). Tickets can be purchased at RomaDrama.com.