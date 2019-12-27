Rolled Ice Cream Shop to Open in Spring Hill

T-op Cold Grill Ice Cream & Tea will open their second Williamson County location in Spring Hill.

Currently, the new restaurant is under construction on Main Street next to Chick-fil-A and Chicken Salad Chick, the sign is now on the building. According to a representative for the rolled ice cream shop, they will open in early 2020 but have no definite date at this time.

T-op has locations in Franklin and Murfreesboro.

What is rolled ice cream?

Rolled ice cream is a Thai frozen dessert made by pouring a base of sweet milk on an extremely cold steel surface, which looks like a grill. Within minutes, the liquid hardens and is shaped into cylinder rolls.