Roll Into Excitement at Skate Night at Fairview

Come out to the Fairview Recreation Complex (2714 Fairview Blvd W Fairview, TN 37062) on Saturday, March 22 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. for roller skating, games, music, racing and good old-fashioned fun at Skate Night at Fairview!

All ages welcome

$5 per person or bring a friend and receive a $1 discount!

Patrons must bring their own roller skates.

