Roll Into Excitement at Skate Night at Fairview

By
Jen Haley
-
skate night at fairview
Photo from https://www.wcparksandrec.com/activities/community_events

Come out to the Fairview Recreation Complex (2714 Fairview Blvd W Fairview, TN 37062)  on Saturday, March 22 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. for roller skating, games, music, racing and good old-fashioned fun at Skate Night at Fairview!

All ages welcome
$5 per person or bring a friend and receive a $1 discount!
Patrons must bring their own roller skates.

More information HERE.

For more local events like Skate Night at Fairview visit https://williamsonsource.com/local-living/

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here