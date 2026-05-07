Roku Launches the WNBA Zone for 2026 Season

Roku has launched the WNBA Zone, a new streaming destination built in partnership with the Women’s National Basketball Association, available now on Roku devices across the U.S. The hub centralizes live games, scores, highlights, and more in one location, rolling out just ahead of the WNBA’s season tip-off on May 8. More Sports News

What Is the Roku WNBA Zone?

The WNBA Zone is a dedicated section within the Roku platform designed to make it easier for fans to find and watch WNBA content. Rather than navigating across multiple apps and services, fans can access live matchups, highlights, and league content from a single, streamlined destination.

How Does the WNBA Zone Work for Fans?

The zone surfaces live games as they happen and automatically prioritizes viewing options based on a user’s existing subscriptions, so fans can jump straight into the action without extra steps. It pulls content from national broadcast partners and entitled streaming services, eliminating the guesswork around where to watch.

Can Fans Personalize Their WNBA Zone Experience?

Yes. Fans can favorite their preferred teams to receive mobile tune-in reminders and a personalized feed of highlights and clips. For expanded coverage, fans can subscribe to WNBA League Pass directly within the WNBA App, which is available inside the zone via Roku Pay, or manage their account at my.roku.com.

Where Can Fans Find the WNBA Zone on Roku?

The WNBA Zone is featured across multiple entry points on the Roku platform and is available exclusively on Roku devices in the U.S. The zone launched on May 6, 2026, ahead of the WNBA season opener on May 8.

Source: Roku