Roku Channel Launches 14 Warner Bros. Branded Linear Channels

The Roku Channel’s Live TV Guide has your next TV binge session covered! Viewers of The Roku Channel can enjoy 14 brand new linear channels featuring premium programming from Warner Bros.’s iconic content library.

From addictive reality series like F-Boy Island and Bachelor in Paradise to out-of-this-world dramas like Westworld and sweet escapes like Cake Boss, these new channels offer something for every type of streaming mood, any time of day.

Check out the full list of channels now available on The Roku Channel:

WB TV All Together: With stories that feel like home and characters who feel like family, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Programming includes Head of Class , Better With You, Eight is Enough and more.

On top of the new Warner Bros. channels, The Roku Channel offers over 350 linear channels for audiences to enjoy for free. The Roku Channel is accessible through Roku devices, the web, iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV, and select Samsung TVs.

Source: Roku