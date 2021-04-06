Rodney Atkins Sells Brentwood Home

Country artist Rodney Atkins and his wife Rose Falcon have sold their Brentwood home.

Realtor.com shared in 2020, the home was listed for $1,395,000 but has been on and off the market for a year. The property closed on March 31, 2021 for $1.25 million, reports Taste of Country.

Atkins purchased the property in 2008 and it sits on five acres in the Vahalla neighborhood. The home was built in 2007 with a spacious 5,385 square feet, five bedrooms, and four-half bathrooms.

Notable qualities of the home include a two-story foyer, large windows, fireplace, and outdoor living spaces. Outside features a pool with an outdoor fireplace with picturesque view of the hillsides.

See photos of the home below.

1 of 14