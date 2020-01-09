Rod Stewart just announced his new tour will stop in Nashville.

Bridgestone Arena shared the news on Facebook.

ANNOUNCEMENT: Rod Stewart is bringing his 2020 tour with Cheap Trick to Bridgestone Arena on August 19!

Tickets on sale Friday 1/10 at 10AM

The 21-city summer tour promises to be a night of iconic hits songs from some of the most scenic venues across North America, kicking off July 21 in Cleveland with a stop in Nashville on August 19 and wrapping in Chicago, IL on September 5.

This Friday, January 10, Rod Stewart will celebrate his 75th birthday on the 10,000th episode of Entertainment Tonight.

2019 was Stewart’s 50th year as a solo artist. Rod Stewart has sold more than 250 million records worldwide during his career that includes ten #1 albums and 26 Top 10 singles in the U.K.; plus 17 Top 10 albums and 16 Top 10 singles in the U.S. As a singer and songwriter his hits include “Gasoline Alley,” “Every Picture Tells a Story,” “Mandolin Wind,” “You Wear It Well,” “The Killing of Georgie,” “Tonight’s the Night,” “You’re In My Heart (The Final Acclaim),” “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?,” “Young Turks,” “Forever Young,” “Hot Legs,” “Infatuation” and “Maggie May.”

In addition to touring, his Las Vegas residency, “Rod Stewart: The Hits,” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace has remained one of the hottest tickets since its launch in 2011. Stewart has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, received the ASCAP Founders Award for songwriting and is a New York Times bestselling author. In 2016 he officially became “Sir Rod Stewart” after being knighted at Buckingham Palace for his services to music and charity.

Find tickets at Bridgestone Arena’s website.