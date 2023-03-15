ROCKNPOD Expo Coming to Nashville this Weekend

This weekend is a combination of rock n roll, podcasters, and fans at the ROCKNPOD this weekend from March 17-19 at the Nashville Fairgrounds.

Started in 2017, ROCKNPOD is an annual event that celebrates music artists, podcasters,

vendors, and fans. Our centerpiece is the ROCKNPOD Expo; a one-day convention that

features live onstage panels, music memorabilia and vinyl vendors, signing/photo

sessions, and music podcasters from all over North America.

Additionally, there are special events taking place throughout the weekend including live concerts, a movie screening, a comic/pop culture convention, and a comedy show.

Special guests for ROCKNPOD Expo include Eric Martin (Mr. Big), Eddie Ojeda (Twisted Sister), Jason McMaster (Dangerous Toys), Stevie Rachelle (Tuff), and many others.

That same night, Keelfest 2, featuring Ron Keel playing music from his four decade long career with former band members from Steeler and Keel.

Purchase tickets to the event here.