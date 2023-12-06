Rockler Woodworking and Hardware Opens in Brentwood

Donna Vissman
The family-owned woodworking storefront, Rockler Woodworking and Hardware, recently opened in Brentwood in the former Nike Outlet location at 1622 Galleria Blvd.

A 68-year-old chain based out of Minnesota, they sell hardware, tools, and supplies for DIYers. This is the first location for Rockler in the state of Tennessee.

On social media, they shared, “We’ve got all the latest Rockler innovations, a massive lumber outlet, a selection of premier power tools, educational classes, and plenty more!”

Hours of operation are Monday- Friday, 9 am – 7 pm, Saturday, 9 am – 6 pm, and Sunday, 11 am – 4 pm.

For the latest updates, follow them on Facebook here. 

