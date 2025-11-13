‘Rock The Halls’ Brings Holiday Classics to The Franklin Theatre This December

This December at The Franklin Theatre, experience the fusion of festive rock and roll classics and holiday magic in “Rock The Halls.”

Join beloved Franklin Theatre performers Richard Jacques, Tracey DiCicco, and Missy Garnett, and their all-star band, as they take you on an unforgettable, toe-tapping musical journey featuring a fun variety of some of the greatest holiday rock hits of all time.

Nashville crooner Richard Jacques, recently nominated by the Josie Awards as 2025 Male Tribute Artist of the Year, returns for his sixth production at the Franklin Theatre, bringing his dynamic energy to the stage.

The band is a powerhouse of talent who have all performed with the best in the music industry, featuring acclaimed Music City musicians Gary Talley, Mike Severs, Ron Krasinski, Mike Stewart, David Santos, and David Graef, each ready to rock the night away.

Don’t miss this chance to enjoy an evening brimming with holiday cheer, iconic tunes, and delightful surprises. This exciting new show promises to have you singing along and celebrating the season. Gather your friends and family and join in on the fun at The Franklin Theatre on Dec. 2. Find tickets here.

