Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Daryl Hall Expands Solo Tour – Find Out When He Will be in Nashville

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Daryl Hall, has announced the expansion of his first solo tour in a decade. The second leg of the tour will follow previously announced dates playing historic venues such as NYC’s Carnegie Hall and Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on April 3.

As with the tour’s first leg, Todd Rundgren will be a special guest on all newly announced dates. Tickets for the second leg of the tour go on sale starting Friday, March 18 at 10AM local time at livenation.com.

Compiled and sequenced by Hall, BeforeAfter features thirty tracks spanning all five of his solo albums, from 1980’s Robert Fripp-produced Sacred Songs through 2011’s Laughing Down Crying, co-produced with longtime Hall compatriot T-Bone Wolk, who sadly passed before the album was released.

Additionally, the collection features six never-released performances from the pathbreaking web and television series Live From Daryl’s House, which Hall launched in 2007 with the then-novel idea of “playing with my friends and putting it up on the internet.” One of those performances includes the recently shared recording of the Eurythmics classic “Here Comes The Rain Again,” performed with that song’s co-writer Dave Stewart. Other guests on the Live From Daryl’s House tracks include Rundgren, Monte Montgomery and more. Taken as a whole, BeforeAfter draws unexpected and satisfying connections between the esoteric and accessible sides of Daryl Hall’s creativity.