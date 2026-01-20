Rock Nashville Opens 55-Acre Live Entertainment Campus on Whites Creek Pike

Rock Nashville, the 55-acre live entertainment rehearsal and production campus, has officially opened its doors as tenants move in and operations come online. The 610,000-square-foot property, located on Whites Creek Pike less than 10 miles from downtown Nashville, marks a major milestone in the city’s evolution as a global hub for live music and touring production.

Developed through a partnership between Rock Lititz and Merus, with Soundcheck serving as an anchor tenant, Rock Nashville is now actively welcoming artists, production teams, and industry vendors to the campus. The facility is already supporting rehearsals, technical production, and tour preparation across multiple stages and studios.

Key Features of Rock Nashville:

Large-Scale Rehearsal Facilities – Two arena- and amphitheater-sized rehearsal spaces designed to support full-scale tour production

Production Studios – 13 state-of-the-art band and production studios of varying sizes, serving both emerging and established artist

Industry Vendor Hub – Space for more than 30 companies specializing in audio, lighting, transportation, special effects, and crew support, along with lifestyle services including a café, barbershop, spa, medical concierge, and more

Community & Collaboration – Shared resources including backline rental, artist relations offices, and collaborative workspaces designed to foster creativity and connection across the live entertainment ecosystem

The campus is home to an impressive group of industry-leading tenants, reflecting the full ecosystem of live touring and production, including: 4Wall; Alclair Audio; Alcorn; AVLX; Axis Security; Backstage Barber Productions; The Blackbird Academy; Clair Global; Clear All Visuals; Co-Pilot; Diablo; DigiCo (Audiotonix); Dunlop; E1FX; Fishman; Fuse; JBL; LR Baggs; Neuro Tour; PRS Guitars; Pyrotecnico; Road Radios; RockForce; Rock Medical; Sennheiser; Shure; Stage Call; TAG; TAIT / Gallagher; Takamine; Taylor Guitars; The RockIt Company; Tyler Truss; and Yamaha.

Beyond providing world-class infrastructure, Rock Nashville is expected to play a meaningful role in Nashville’s economic growth. The campus employs approximately 50 local staff members, with an additional 500 on-site employees from partner vendors, including Clair Global, Gallagher, and The RockIt Company. The facility will also support between 200 and 400 temporary local workers daily, such as labor crews, runners, and seamstresses, as well as an estimated 200 to 400 touring crew members.

With its strategic location in the Whites Creek neighborhood and a design centered on innovation and efficiency, Rock Nashville is now fully operational and positioned to serve as a cornerstone for touring production in Music City and beyond.

For more information and future updates, visit www.rocknashville.com.

