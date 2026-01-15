Rock N’ Roll Sushi Debuts “New Year New Jam” Menu with Three Bold Items

Rock N’ Roll Sushi has introduced its “New Year New Jam” menu featuring three new items that combine bold flavors, creative heat, and refreshing balance. The American-style sushi chain introduced limited-time offerings at all locations nationwide, available through March 2026. The menu offers what the brand calls “Sushi Amplified,” featuring a specialty roll, a crispy rice appetizer, and an alcohol-free mocktail designed to satisfy winter cravings.

Jam Sesh Roll Combines Premium Fish with Sweet and Savory Sauces

The centerpiece of the new menu is the Jam Sesh Roll, a specialty creation that layers yellowtail and spicy mayo inside the roll. The exterior features yellowfin tuna and krab stick wrapping, finished with sweet chili sauce, eel sauce, and sesame seeds. The multi-layered construction creates a flavor progression from the first bite through the final sauce drizzle, showcasing the premium fish proteins Rock N’ Roll Sushi sources for its menu items.

Spicy Tuna Rockstars Feature House-Made Hot Honey and Jalapeño Heat

The Spicy Tuna Rockstars appetizer delivers five crispy rice stars topped with the restaurant’s signature spicy tuna. Each piece receives sliced jalapeños, ponzu sauce, spicy mayo, and house-made RNR hot honey, then gets garnished with green onions and toasted sesame seeds. The combination of crispy rice base with layered toppings creates textural contrast, while the hot honey and jalapeños provide building heat levels. According to Josh Patrick, vice president of procurement and culinary for Rock N’ Roll Sushi, the dish serves as a “pre-meal palette enhancer that sets the stage for a rocking good experience.”

Desert Rose Mocktail Offers Energy Boost Without Alcohol

The Desert Rose Mocktail rounds out the “New Year New Jam” menu with a vibrant alcohol-free beverage option. The drink combines Passion Fruit REÀL, Red Bull Original, and fresh lime juice, served with a lime wheel garnish and an additional Red Bull Original sidecar on the side. The mocktail provides energizing flavor while maintaining the bold taste profile Rock N’ Roll Sushi has built its brand around. The drink pairs with the Jam Sesh Roll or stands alone as a refreshing option for guests seeking non-alcoholic beverages.

Limited Availability Through End of March at All Locations

The “New Year New Jam” menu is available at all Rock N’ Roll Sushi locations through the end of March 2026. Pricing varies by location. Guests can order the Jam Sesh Roll, Spicy Tuna Rockstars, and Desert Rose Mocktail individually or as part of their dining experience at any restaurant in the chain’s nationwide footprint.

For more information about Rock N’ Roll Sushi and the “New Year New Jam” menu, visit RockNRollSushi.com.

