Rock N Roll Sushi Cranks Up the Flavor with New Menu

Nashville, TN – American-style sushi restaurant Rock N Roll Sushi has rolled out a new core menu that features everything from a flavorful new appetizer to hibachi-style entrees.

Whether guests are looking for psychedelic rolls, a loud bite or a lively meal, Rock N Roll’s new menu covers the set list with the following items:

Rocked Lobster Roll — Filled with lobster and cucumber, topped with layered avocado, sriracha, tobiko, crunchy flakes and sesame seeds, and drizzled with homemade ginger sauce.

— Filled with lobster and cucumber, topped with layered avocado, sriracha, tobiko, crunchy flakes and sesame seeds, and drizzled with homemade ginger sauce. Twisted Tuna “Opening Act” — Chopped spicy yellowfin tuna surrounded by cooly twisted avocado, topped with tobiko, sweet chili sauce, eel sauce and crunchy flakes, served with wonton strips.

— Chopped spicy yellowfin tuna surrounded by cooly twisted avocado, topped with tobiko, sweet chili sauce, eel sauce and crunchy flakes, served with wonton strips. Hibachi Trio — Chicken, shrimp and filet mignon hibachi served with fried rice, hibachi vegetables and housemade yum yum sauce.

— Chicken, shrimp and filet mignon hibachi served with fried rice, hibachi vegetables and housemade yum yum sauce. The Maine Event Hibachi Dish – Lobster and filet mignon served over fried rice, avocado, carrots and crispy wonton strips, then topped with homemade headbanger sauce, eel sauce and sesame seeds.

The energetic sushi chain is also highlighting one of its most popular rolls that is here to stay and recommended for sushi-shy diners:

Punk Rock Roll — Stuffed with shrimp tempura, spicy tuna and cream cheese, seared Yellowfin tuna is placed on the outside of the roll and then topped with a strawberry-avocado-jalapeño-cucumber salad, sweet chili ponzu dressing, spicy mayo and eel sauce.

At Rock N Roll Sushi, fans enjoy deliciously twisted food made fresh for everyone. Boasting concepts and flavors that are big, bold and loud, Rock N Roll Sushi is the only place to experience the rock and rolls guests love with the ones they love. Everything about the American-style sushi restaurant, from its soundtrack to its soul, is pure rock ‘n’ roll — raw, inspired, amplified. To learn more about Rock N Roll Sushi, visit RockNRollSushi.com .

Source: Restaurant News

