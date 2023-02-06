Rock n’ Roll Poet Michael Ubaldini to Perform in Franklin

Michael Ubaldini calls California home but spends a lot of time in Tennessee. The singer-songwriter, known for his rock-style outlaw music will perform in Franklin at Kimbro’s on Thursday, February 9th at 7 pm.

I spoke to Ubaldini about how he is often referred to as the “Rock n Roll Poet” and what that means.

“Yes, that started in a way because I used to be featured at poetry readings all over singing and playing at them, I and poets would read my words I would be playing regular gigs at clubs etc. with my band and solo –when my first album came out on the EMI label music writers started referring to me as a Bard and Poet and the people (fans) who followed my music would write in and say ‘he’s a rock n roller a rock n roll poet’ -so it stuck and the music media and fans always refer to me that way,” says Ubaldini.

Even in the writing of songs, Ubaldini says the poetry carries over into his music.

“I do write songs with words that say somethin’ or use different types of metaphors instead of the usual standard type-probably cause I was inspired by authors like Jack Kerouac & Nelson Algren along with songwriters like Dylan, Kristofferson, Joe Strummer, C.Berry and Willie Dixon-though I don’t sound like them, also pre-war early Gospel and Folk songs. Really it’s just kind of natural what comes out lyrically I just hold a mirror up to society and story-type things with no affiliations. I also had a book of published that’s now in its second edition by Moontide press called –Lost American Nights-lyrics and poems –so I think it all stems from that,” said Ubaaldini.

There’s no taking for granted, the opportunity to perform on stage as Ubaldini his continuation to tour is nothing short of a miracle.

“In 2009, on Thanksgiving, I had suffered a brain bleed from a super rare infection when I went down, I was paralyzed on part of my body and was told I may never walk or play guitar again. (I) was in the hospital for 2 months, and my recovery was called a miracle because I got everything back and started to move on Christmas day, then completely recovered. (I) was up playing again in a few months and had to fight through all that. Then in 2015, I collapsed on stage and was a goner and had to be brought back twice on stage by a couple of friends, another freak thing. Turned out I had a pre-existing condition a bad heart valve from birth that was ready to burst. I got that fixed, and I’m completely recovered now like all of this never happened. God’s hand was all over me with two modern miracles.”

If you head out to the show, Ubaldini shared it will be a great night of soulful American Rock n Roll mixed with Rhythm and blues as he performs with his band, The Starshakers. Expect to see a few local musicians on stage with him as well.