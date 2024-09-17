Rock n Roll Hall of Famer Inductee Darryl Hall Announces Show at The Ryman

Daryl Hall will hit the road in November for a month-long stint with special guest Howard Jones, who appeared with him on the latest edition of “Live from Daryl’s House,” on YouTube.

The tour starts November 7, 2024 at the Dr. Phillips Center in Orlando with a date at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium on November 19, 2024.

Jones has had a string of Top 40 hits in the U.S. and U.K. with “New Song,” “What Is Love?,” “Things Can Only Get Better,” “Life in One Day,” “No One is to Blame,” “Everlasting Love,” among many others.

“I’ve really enjoyed playing with Howard on ‘Live from Daryl’s House,’ and look forward to joining forces on this tour,” said Hall. “It should be a great night.”

“Can’t wait to go on the road with my good friend Daryl Hall for what promises to be a terrific show,” added Jones, who just recently toured in a bill with fellow U.K. hitmakers ABC and Haircut 100.

The events cap a very busy year for Hall, who toured with Elvis Costello, and released “D” with Virgin Records, his first solo album in 13 years, co-produced by fellow RHOF inductee Dave Stewart, who also co-wrote seven of the nine new original songs.

Find tickets here.

